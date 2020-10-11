House fire leads to grass fire near SE Ratner Rd

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights Fire Department were dispatched to the Southeast area of Topeka, near Ratner road in report of a fire around 3:15 P.M. on Sunday afternoon.

The Chief of Shawnee Heights Fire Department says as they were in route, there was another report from dispatch of a house fire on the east side of Ratner road.

It was reported the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief says as units arrived on scene, the fire spread toward the front porch of the house and firefighters quickly attacked it.

The secondary fire started north of Ratner road and spread towards a nearby field, and with high winds it caught the grass on fire.

The Chief also says firefighters were able to combat the residential fire after being 15 minutes on the scene, and fire crews were able to put out the grass fire after 45 minutes.

Nobody was in the residence at the time. Chief says a landowner arrived on scene after the fires were put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Passerby’s called in the report of the initial house fire. Parts of Southeast Ratner road were closed off during the incident.

