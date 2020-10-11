Advertisement

Pancakes for a Purpose, drive-thru to benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills

2020 Pancakes for a Purpose to benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint HIlls. Sign by The Lettered Lawn
2020 Pancakes for a Purpose to benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint HIlls. Sign by The Lettered Lawn(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pancakes for a Purpose, drive through fundraiser for the Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, was held at LongHorn Steakhouse in Manhattan Saturday morning.

For just $5, participants received to-go boxes of pancakes, sausage and syrup, to take with them, in the drive through event.

Staff at LongHorn Steakhouse volunteered to cook the pancakes, and sausage throughout the morning, allowing Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills to receive one hundred percent of the money from the pancake sales.

To sweeten the deal, another local sponsor, Modern Woodmen, sponsored a dollar for dollar match up to $1,500.00.

Previous Pancakes for a Purpose events were held inside LongHorn Steakhouse, but COVID-19 restrictions required a creative solution.

“We had to do a little twist, 20-20 style and…we are doing it drive through, so something to stay safe, and still be able to raise some much-needed funding for the girls that we serve in our community.” Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, executive director, Candice McIntosh says.

Sponsors for Pancakes for a Purpose 2020 were: LongHorn Steakhouse, Modern Woodmen, The Lettered Lawn, and Mobile Revive.

For more information on how you can help support Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, visit their website, GOTRFlintHills.org/Donate.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wildcats put the clamps on TCU, winning 21-14

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State wins a tough road game 21-14 against TCU despite playing without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson.

News

K-State introduces online Master of Accountancy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University Master of Accountancy students now have a new avenue of learning.

News

Shawnee Co. Elections helping from inside the library

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Shawnee County Election Office has a voter registration drive available at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

News

American Journal of Sociology honors KU professors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The American Journal of Sociology is honoring University of Kansas professors.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and windy Sunday, much cooler Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A cold front Sunday night will bring rain and more fall like temperatures next week

News

Topeka man dies in KBI, KHP shooting in Salina

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One man that was injured in the KBI and KHP shooting in Salina on Friday night has succumbed to his injuries.

News

ArtsConnect announces Andy McKee to perform at Arty Awards

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Arty Awards goers will get a special musical guest for the 2020 virtual celebration.

News

One in custody after shots fired at car in domestic dispute

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is responding to shots fired around the Hillcrest Community Center area.

News

Voting Registration at Shawnee Co. Public Library

Updated: 5 hours ago
Voting Registration at Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

News

Topeka fire results in no injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A house fire in North Topeka resulted in no injuries.