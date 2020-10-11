Pancakes for a Purpose, drive-thru to benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pancakes for a Purpose, drive through fundraiser for the Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, was held at LongHorn Steakhouse in Manhattan Saturday morning.

For just $5, participants received to-go boxes of pancakes, sausage and syrup, to take with them, in the drive through event.

Staff at LongHorn Steakhouse volunteered to cook the pancakes, and sausage throughout the morning, allowing Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills to receive one hundred percent of the money from the pancake sales.

To sweeten the deal, another local sponsor, Modern Woodmen, sponsored a dollar for dollar match up to $1,500.00.

Previous Pancakes for a Purpose events were held inside LongHorn Steakhouse, but COVID-19 restrictions required a creative solution.

“We had to do a little twist, 20-20 style and…we are doing it drive through, so something to stay safe, and still be able to raise some much-needed funding for the girls that we serve in our community.” Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, executive director, Candice McIntosh says.

Sponsors for Pancakes for a Purpose 2020 were: LongHorn Steakhouse, Modern Woodmen, The Lettered Lawn, and Mobile Revive.

For more information on how you can help support Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, visit their website, GOTRFlintHills.org/Donate.

