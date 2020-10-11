Advertisement

Gear Up Topeka helps Highland Park seniors with college access, support

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are getting some help ‘gearing up’ for college next year!

The University of Kansas Gear Up Topeka program has been following the Class of 2021 at Highland Park since middle school.

Gear Up provides those students with college access and support through campus visits, ACT preparation, college applications and more.

On Saturday, they set up a tent outside the high school to help seniors fill out the FAFSA form to determine their eligibility for student financial aid.

Gear Up Topeka Director, Dr. Tonya Waller, said it sets the students on the right path to be successful.

“A lot of our families are first generation, so the parents have never been to college before," she continued saying, "So, this is complicated, it’s hard, it’s difficult and it’s really easy to give up. We like to make sure that we’re providing as much support as we possibly can, so that they can get through the process and actually get into college.”

Gear Up Topeka also did this event last year for the Highland Park Class of 2020. They said it helped nearly 70 students get into college.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Library art exhibit captures life in the pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Gear Up Topeka helps Highland Park seniors with college access, support

Updated: 45 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate hold sign waving event in Topeka

Updated: 57 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-11-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate hold sign waving event in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, were in Topeka Saturday to show voters they have more than just two choices for president.

Latest News

News

Topeka Police investigate after two shot in central Topeka

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in central Topeka.

Local

1500 boxes of food given away by Remnant Church in Manhattan on Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Remnant Church in Manhattan has now given away more than 700,000 pounds of food as part of the Farmers to Families program through the USDA.

Local

Pancakes for a Purpose, drive-thru to benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pancakes for a Purpose, drive through fundraiser for the Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, was held at LongHorn Steakhouse in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Sports

Wildcats put the clamps on TCU, winning 21-14

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State wins a tough road game 21-14 against TCU despite playing without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson.

News

K-State introduces online Master of Accountancy

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University Master of Accountancy students now have a new avenue of learning.