Gear Up Topeka helps Highland Park seniors with college access, support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are getting some help ‘gearing up’ for college next year!

The University of Kansas Gear Up Topeka program has been following the Class of 2021 at Highland Park since middle school.

Gear Up provides those students with college access and support through campus visits, ACT preparation, college applications and more.

On Saturday, they set up a tent outside the high school to help seniors fill out the FAFSA form to determine their eligibility for student financial aid.

Gear Up Topeka Director, Dr. Tonya Waller, said it sets the students on the right path to be successful.

“A lot of our families are first generation, so the parents have never been to college before," she continued saying, "So, this is complicated, it’s hard, it’s difficult and it’s really easy to give up. We like to make sure that we’re providing as much support as we possibly can, so that they can get through the process and actually get into college.”

Gear Up Topeka also did this event last year for the Highland Park Class of 2020. They said it helped nearly 70 students get into college.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.