Chimney swifts roost in Topeka on their flight to South America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the sun begins to set and the last light settles over Topeka, many birds that had been active during the day are nesting in trees for the night.

But another species of bird will hunker down not in nests built of grass and twigs, but in tall chimneys in the capital city.

Those birds, known as chimney swifts, find their refuge by attaching to the walls inside chimneys across Topeka, such as this one at Avondale Academy at 3229 S.W. Westview Avenue.

The chimney swifts, which populate the eastern half of the United States, are on the move, heading south for the winter. Some will go as far away as South America.

Known to be in perpetual flight, the small birds only roost for the night. Otherwise, they are in the air.

They make a “chittering” sound as they come in for their landing.

Carol Morgan, a board member of the Topeka Audubon Society, said the number of chimney swifts passing through the Topeka area peaks in mid-September to early-October.

Near dusk one evening this past week, Morgan stopped by Avondale Academy to see the small birds enter the chimney at the school.

“I saw the chimney swifts here at Avondale Academy last night come to roost,” Morgan said. "They come in large numbers during fall migration.

“Last night, I counted about 450 birds that swirled around tornado-like, coming to roost down into the chimney.”

It’s an annual trek for these diminutive birds, sometimes known as “flying cigars.”

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of chimney swifts will find chimneys to roost for the night. Then, when the sun comes up, off they go on their southward journey, looking for the next tall chimney to rest for the night.

Morgan says chimney swifts fly high in the air and are able to spot chimneys to roost for the night. Sometimes, those chimneys are part of large buildings. Other times, they are part of houses.

Before chimneys became a fixture in the United States, the birds found overnight homes in places such as caves, hollowed-out trees or the face of cliffs.

When their native habitat was taken away by settlement, the birds had to find new places to hang out. The birds have found chimneys to be places for them to roost as they fly south for the winter.

Because of a lack of roosting areas, the number of chimney swifts has been on the downswing of late.

Changes in construction have resulted in fewer tall chimneys being available for the birds.

Some chimneys also are being capped, further reducing the number of roosting spots for the migratory birds.

But there are still some places for the birds to roost, and for people to watch the amazing phenomenon of them coming in for their landing on the nights they are in the Topeka area.

Besides Avondale Academy, chimney swifts passing through Topeka from mid-September to early October can be seen around dusk entering the chimney at State Street Elementary School, 500 N.E. Sumner in the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

Morgan said the chimney at Randolph Elementary School in west Topeka formerly served as a favorite place for the birds to roost as they were on their southward journey. But Morgan said that chimney has been capped.

Last week, there appeared to be far more chimney swifts in the Topeka area than is the case this week.

Soon, nearly all of them will be gone.

Yet, in all likelihood, they will be coming back next year.

Just like clockwork.

Birds in search of the perfect chimney to stay for the night.

