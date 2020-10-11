Advertisement

Chiefs/Bills game moved to Monday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid bump fists after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 34-20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid bump fists after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 34-20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The NFL announced some schedule changes that will impact a Kansas City Chiefs kick off.

The Chiefs Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills was moved to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The game was originally set to be played on Thursday, October 15, but a change with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills Week 5 game impacted the change.

The game will pay played on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Alex Smith makes return to the football field

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has made his miraculous return to the football field.

Sports

Wildcats put the clamps on TCU, winning 21-14

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State wins a tough road game 21-14 against TCU despite playing without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Sports

Chiefs Strength and Conditioning Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Reports: The Kansas City Chiefs Strength and Conditioning coach tests positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Sports

Washburn Rural runs away with City Cross Country Championship

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Washburn Rural wins both the boys and girls championships at the City Cross Country meet at Hummer Park.

Latest News

Sports

Week 6 Play of the Week: Desmond Purnell touchdown run

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
Our Week 6 Play of the Week goes to Desmond Purnell's touchdown run against Santa Fe Trail.

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 (OT)

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 OT

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
KPZ Week 6: Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Seaman 59, Emporia 3

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
KPZ Week 6: Seaman 59, Emporia 3

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 OT

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 OT

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Topeka High 20, Junction City 54

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
KPZ Week 6: Topeka High 20, Junction City 54