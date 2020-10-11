Chiefs/Bills game moved to Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The NFL announced some schedule changes that will impact a Kansas City Chiefs kick off.

The Chiefs Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills was moved to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The game was originally set to be played on Thursday, October 15, but a change with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills Week 5 game impacted the change.

The game will pay played on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

