Chiefs offense stalls and Raiders hand KC first defeat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After a sensational start to the game, the Kansas City Chiefs offense fails to put up points in the second half as the Las Vegas Raiders defeat KC 40-32. It’s the first loss of the season for the Chiefs.

Trailing 33-24 with under 6 minutes left in the game, the Chiefs decided to go for it on fourth down. Mahomes threw a pass that was intercepted by the Raiders. Soon after, Josh Jacobs ran in a touchdown to take a commanding lead.

On 4th down the Chiefs go for it and Patrick Mahomes throws his first interception of the season. Back-breaking mistakes. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/IVyZcfcwe1 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 11, 2020

Patrick Mahomes finished the game completing 22/43 passes and threw for 340 yards with three total touchdowns.

Travis Kelce had an exceptional game in the loss. He caught 8 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill ran in a touchdown, making it five straight games he has scored a touchdown.

For the Raiders, Derek Carr had an exceptional performance. Carr completed 22/31 passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs (4-1, 1-1) have had a schedule change for their next opponent. They will play the Buffalo Bills on Monday, October 19. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday.

