Chiefs offense stalls and Raiders hand KC first defeat

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs celebrates after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After a sensational start to the game, the Kansas City Chiefs offense fails to put up points in the second half as the Las Vegas Raiders defeat KC 40-32. It’s the first loss of the season for the Chiefs.

Trailing 33-24 with under 6 minutes left in the game, the Chiefs decided to go for it on fourth down. Mahomes threw a pass that was intercepted by the Raiders. Soon after, Josh Jacobs ran in a touchdown to take a commanding lead.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game completing 22/43 passes and threw for 340 yards with three total touchdowns.

Travis Kelce had an exceptional game in the loss. He caught 8 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill ran in a touchdown, making it five straight games he has scored a touchdown.

For the Raiders, Derek Carr had an exceptional performance. Carr completed 22/31 passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs (4-1, 1-1) have had a schedule change for their next opponent. They will play the Buffalo Bills on Monday, October 19. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday.

