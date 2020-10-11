Advertisement

Chiefs G Kelechi Osemele tears tendons in knees

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs starting left guard Kelechi Osemele has torn multiple tendons in his knees.

After the Chiefs 40-32 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed the guards injury.

Injuries to this degree likely means that Osemele will miss the remainder of the season.

The injury happened near the beginning of the game, the guard was running to block a man downfield and his knee gave out underneath him.

Osemele has started every game for the Chiefs so far this season. He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in the off season.

