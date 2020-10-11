Chiefs G Kelechi Osemele tears tendons in knees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs starting left guard Kelechi Osemele has torn multiple tendons in his knees.

After the Chiefs 40-32 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed the guards injury.

Injuries to this degree likely means that Osemele will miss the remainder of the season.

The injury happened near the beginning of the game, the guard was running to block a man downfield and his knee gave out underneath him.

You can tell this Chiefs team really loves Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0). Look at everyone coming up to the cart to dap him up as he goes off the field. Really cool to see that. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dmt4nUO4z0 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 11, 2020

Osemele has started every game for the Chiefs so far this season. He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in the off season.

