Advertisement

Appeals court grants stay to Texas AG in mail-in ballot case

The appeals court must still decide if it will grant a longer-lasting stay.
The appeals court must still decide if it will grant a longer-lasting stay.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court issued a temporary order that blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request for an emergency stay of a federal judge’s injunction that blocked GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to just one ballot drop-off location during early voting for the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman on Friday said Abbott’s order was unconstitutional. Abbott’s Oct. 1 order allowed only one mail ballot drop-off site per county, no matter its size, which the judge said likely violates the right to vote.

The appeals court must still decide if it will grant a longer-lasting stay.

The order from Abbott dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and most heavily impacted the state’s largest cities, which are also Democratic strongholds.

The move brought swift accusations of voter suppression from Democrats and voting rights groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, which filed a lawsuit.

Republicans say the reduction in drop-off sites is necessary to ensure election security.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump claims he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

Sports

Chiefs/Bills game moved to Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Chiefs Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills was moved to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

National

Perfect in Paris, Nadal overwhelms Djokovic to tie Federer

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final.

Sports

Alex Smith makes return to the football field

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has made his miraculous return to the football field.

News

Chimney swifts roost in Topeka on their flight to South America

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Carol Morgan, a member of the Topeka Audubon Society, said she counted about 450 chiminey swifts one evening this past week as they came to roost at the chimney at Avondale Academy, 3229 S.W. Westview Ave.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court pick Barrett draws on faith, family for Senate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

National

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game indefinitely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

News

Library art exhibit captures life in the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Gear Up Topeka helps Highland Park seniors with college access, support

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate hold sign waving event in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at 10pm