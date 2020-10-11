Alex Smith makes return to the football field
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has made his miraculous return to the football field.
Back in 2018, Smith suffered a horrific compound leg fracture injury. Complications from the injury nearly cost Smith his life.
Smith’s family was also in the stadium to cheer him on while making his first throws since 2018 with the Washington Football Team.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.