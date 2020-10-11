Alex Smith makes return to the football field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has made his miraculous return to the football field.

Alex Smith makes his return to the NFL Field. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ruO2R1WTba — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 11, 2020

Back in 2018, Smith suffered a horrific compound leg fracture injury. Complications from the injury nearly cost Smith his life.

Smith’s family was also in the stadium to cheer him on while making his first throws since 2018 with the Washington Football Team.

Alex Smith's family was in the stadium today as Smith makes his incredible return to the football field. His wife is nervous and the kids are happy to see dad back on the field. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Yqyeh8WL1T — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.