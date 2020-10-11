Advertisement

Alex Smith makes return to the football field

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has made his miraculous return to the football field.

Back in 2018, Smith suffered a horrific compound leg fracture injury. Complications from the injury nearly cost Smith his life.

Smith’s family was also in the stadium to cheer him on while making his first throws since 2018 with the Washington Football Team.

