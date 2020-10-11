Advertisement

1500 boxes of food given away by Remnant Church in Manhattan on Saturday

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Remnant Church in Manhattan has now given away more than 700,000 pounds of food as part of the Farmers to Families program through the USDA.

For the seventh week in a row, free boxes of food have been given out to the Manhattan community,

Saturday’s 1,500 food boxes included produce, dairy and protein items, as well as a gallon of milk to go along with it.

Participants were provided food boxes and milk in a minimal contact drive through at Manhattan’s Fairmont Park.

“The food distribution itself, is one of the best ways we can just be a help and be a blessing to all the communities around us and here in Manhattan.” Remnant Church, Pastor Dave Fowler says.

Remnant Church will be doubling the number of boxes available on Saturday, October 17th. More details on additional food giveaways can be found at Remnant Food Distribution.

