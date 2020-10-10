Advertisement

Wildcats put the clamps on TCU, winning 21-14

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) carries the ball for an 80-yard run as TCU safety La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) pursues in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) carries the ball for an 80-yard run as TCU safety La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) pursues in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State traveled to TCU and beat the Horned Frogs 21-14.

Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson sat out the game after suffering a shoulder injury against Texas Tech. In his place, true freshmen quarterback Will Howard got the start. Howard completed 8/19 passes for 117 yards and an interception. Howard also logged 14 carries for 86 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

This game was really decided on some exceptional plays on the two other phases of the ball: defense and special teams.

To close out the first half, Wyatt Hubert got into the backfield and blocked a chip shot TCU field goal.

While the special teams took points away from the Horned Frogs, the defense put points on the board for K-State. AJ Parker intercepted a pass and took it all the way back for a touchdown.

Kansas State (3-1, 3-0) will have the next week off, but following that is the Sunflower Showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks. The game will be played Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium The game time hasn’t been set yet.

