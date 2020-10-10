Washburn Rural runs away with City Cross Country Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural wins both the boys and girls championships at the City Cross Country meet at Hummer Park.

The boys ended with a final score of 45, beating Hayden (62), Seaman (82), Topeka West (101), Shawnee Heights (119) and Topeka (119).

The girls ended the morning with a final score of 24. Topping Seaman (37), Topeka West (103), Topeka (122), Shawnee Heights (123) and Hayden (127).

Maddy Carter, sophomore for Washburn Rural, won the race with a time of 18:58.6. She said her goal was to run sub-19 minutes and winning was exactly how she wanted the day to go.

“It was honestly really emotional because last year I got runner up at City and so it was kind of my goal this whole year to win,” she said. “I knew I really needed to dig deep this year if that’s what it was going to take. So it felt super good.”

The boys winner with a time of 15:31.6 is Tanner Newkirk. The Hayden Junior finished nearly a minute in front of Topeka West’s Lenny Njoroge. He finished with a time of 16:17.4.

For the full list of individual winners and team results: here

