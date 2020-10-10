USDA streamlines process to invest in Rural America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - It is now easier for Private Lenders to invest in Rural America.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it is now accepting applications for its four key loan forgiveness programs under the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative.

“Rural America needs a mix of public and private partnerships and investments to build stronger, healthier communities,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is cutting red tape and streamlining private investment so we can be a better partner to America’s rural leaders in building prosperity, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The department said as part of a series of regulatory reforms, it has officially eliminated duplicative processes and launched a common loan guarantee application for the following:

According to the USDA, through this initiative, it has standardized requirements for credit reviews, loan processing, loan servicing and loss claims. It said these measures make the application process simpler and faster.

The USDA said it is also providing automatic approval to participate in all four programs to lenders in good standing who are supervised or created by state or federal regulatory agencies. It said this expands the base of eligible lenders.

According to the department, non-regulated lenders may look for approval to participate through a single certification process that is valid for five years. It said to request approval, non-regulated lenders are required to submit a cover letter to OneRDlenderapproval@usda.gov. It said lenders may review a template for the cover letter and instructions on how to file requests.

For more information on regulatory changes, click here.

