USDA helps Kansas ag producers develop new products, expand business lines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA is investing over $411,000 to help Kansas agricultural producers develop new products and expand their business lines.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Kansas, Lynne Hinrichsen, announced it would be investing $411,412 to help four agricultural producers develop new products and expand their business lines.

“Farmers and ranchers are creative people who, with a little help, can put that creativity to work and improve the bottom line for their operations,” Hinrichsen said. “Through the Value-Added Producer Grant program, Rural Development fosters growth and expansion leading to increased income for ag producers. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Kansas in building stronger and healthier communities, because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

According to the USDA, the funding is provided through its Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program. It said VAPG grants can be used for planning activities or working capital expenses related to producing or marketing a value-added product including feasibility studies, business plans, processing of the value-added product, logo and website development and marketing and distribution.

The USDA said independent agriculture producers, farmers or rancher cooperatives, producer controlled entities and agricultural producer groups are eligible to apply. It said grants are awarded through a notice published in the Federal Register and through an announcement posted on Grants.gov.

According to Hinrichsen, the four agricultural producers selected to receive the funding are as follows:

Edgerton – White Tail Run Winery, LLC will receive a $24,323 grant to provide working capital to begin production of new sparkling wine. Project funds will also help with the marketing and distribution of the new project to customers.

Olathe – KC Pumpkin Patch, LLC will receive a $250,000 grant to provide working capital to expand production, distribution and marketing of the company’s “Vine” coolers. KC Pumpkin Patch started production of the “Vine” cooler in 2018. This project will allow the business to enter into a contract with Kaufmann Stadium to be sold at Kansas City Royals games. This project will also help the business increase marketing through Standard Beverage and Central States Distribution.

Valley Center – Elderslie, LLC will receive a $98,989 grant to provide working capital to expand the production of existing products. Elderslie LLC produces cheese and gelato. This project will help create new jobs, expand product marketing and provide insurance.

Westmoreland – A $38,100 grant will provide working capital for Roy Garrett to start a wine production company. Garrett has an existing vineyard and has degrees in enology and viticulture from Highland Community College. Project funds will be used to rent a space at the Highland Community College winery business incubator and tasting room, and provide project supplies, packaging and marketing.

The USDA said its Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. It said the assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities like schools, public safety and healthcare; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

