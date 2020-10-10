USDA awards $10 million to SNAP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $10 million to the SNAP program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has awarded $10 million in grants to strengthen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Employment and Training programs helping participants gain skills, training and work experience need to move toward and into employment.

The USDA said it is providing over $6.7 million in SNAP E&T Data and Technical Assistance Grants to support improved data collection and reporting across five SNAP state agencies.

“As the U.S. economy continues to reopen, now is the time to reorient our programs to connect with families and stand beside them with the tools necessary to overcome barriers and inspire hope,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump has made it clear he stands with the American worker and programs like E&T help ensure Americans are equipped with the skills to be successful in today’s labor market. These grants will ensure USDA and its partners are providing folks not only with access to adequate nutrition but also with pathways to economic stability and long-term success.”

“In every community where Goodwill® operates, we meet people who are determined to develop their skills so they can build their own economic success stories,” said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International (GII). “The investment from the USDA will play a crucial role in helping Goodwill organizations expand their SNAP Employment and Training programs and give individuals and their families access to educational programs and resources, and job training and employment services to help them during this exceptional time.”

According to the USDA, for the first time, it has awarded the SNAP E&T National Partnership Grants SNAP E&T National Partnership Grants to the National Association of Workforce Boards, Goodwill Industries International, American Public Human Services Association and Roberts Enterprise Development Fund in order to expand and bolster the program by leveraging large networks to train new third party providers. It said grantees will be able to use the funds to develop materials, train subject matter experts and work with member or affiliate organizations to expand the program. It said grantees are projected to bring on as many as 215 new providers by 2023.

The USDA said FNS also awarded the SNAP E&T Data and Technical Assistance (DATA) Grants to SNAP state agencies in Georgia, New Hampshire, New York, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. It said the grants will empower awardees to better understand which services and strategies are most effective in moving participants to a brighter future. It said the state agencies will use grant funds for the following:

Automate their data processing;

Improve data analysis and presentation through web-based, cutting-edge information technology systems; and

Integrate new, information-rich datasets with E&T participant data.

According to the department, FNS is also preparing to host the first-ever SNAP E&T National Work Forum, bringing together stakeholders from across the country to share and learn best practices for promoting and increasing employment among SNAP households. It said from Oct. 13-15, partners from all sectors will unite to discuss how SNAP E&T can best move participants forward.

The USDA said the efforts are part of its ongoing commitment to SNAP E&T and support Secretary Purdue’s vision on how USDA’s nutrition assistance programs can help families take one step forward each day to be better than they were the day before.

