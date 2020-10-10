Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian hands out free food for Farmers to Families

(WNDU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church is participating in the last mile of food distribution for Farmers to Families.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says it has partnered with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Liberty Foods to help with the last mile of food distribution for Farmers to Families.

The Church said it will be handing out 30-pound boxes of food full of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meats and cheeses. It said the boxes are free and anyone that needs a box, gets a box.

According to Trinity, volunteers will load the boxes of produce into participants’ cars while wearing masks.

Trinity said food distribution will happen every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at 4746 SW 21st St. and will last most likely through the holidays.

