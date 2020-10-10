TPD responds to shots fired in domestic dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is responding to shots fired around the Hillcrest Community Center area.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the Hillcrest Community Center area shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday with reports of gunshots.

TPD said during a domestic dispute the driver of a car in the area exited the car and fired gunshots at occupants inside the car. It said nobody was injured.

According to the department, officers saw the suspect near the Hillcrest Community Center and set up a perimeter where the shooter was then taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

