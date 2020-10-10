Advertisement

TPD responds to shots fired in domestic dispute

TPD is investigating a domestic dispute in the Hillcrest area.
TPD is investigating a domestic dispute in the Hillcrest area.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is responding to shots fired around the Hillcrest Community Center area.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to the Hillcrest Community Center area shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday with reports of gunshots.

TPD said during a domestic dispute the driver of a car in the area exited the car and fired gunshots at occupants inside the car. It said nobody was injured.

According to the department, officers saw the suspect near the Hillcrest Community Center and set up a perimeter where the shooter was then taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Journal of Sociology honors KU professors

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The American Journal of Sociology is honoring University of Kansas professors.

Forecast

Hot and windy Sunday, much cooler Monday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A cold front Sunday night will bring rain and more fall like temperatures next week

News

Topeka man dies in KBI, KHP shooting in Salina

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One man that was injured in the KBI and KHP shooting in Salina on Friday night has succumbed to his injuries.

News

ArtsConnect announces Andy McKee to perform at Arty Awards

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Arty Awards goers will get a special musical guest for the 2020 virtual celebration.

Latest News

News

Voting Registration at Shawnee Co. Public Library

Updated: 1 hour ago
Voting Registration at Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

News

Topeka fire results in no injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A house fire in North Topeka resulted in no injuries.

News

K-State research could have use in robotics, smart devices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A K-State Engineering professor’s National Science Foundation-funded research could be improving robotics and smart devices.

News

Manhattan fire reaches first alarm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Manhattan Fire Department was called to a house fire that reportedly reached first alarm before being extinguished.

News

KU partners with Douglas Co. for Civic Engagement Office Hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas and Douglas County have partnered to offer Civic Engagement Office Hours to students.

News

USDA helps Kansas ag producers develop new products, expand business lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is investing over $411,000 to help Kansas agricultural producers develop new products and expand their business lines.