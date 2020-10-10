Advertisement

Topeka man dies in KBI, KHP shooting in Salina

Kalun Purucker s(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man that was injured in the KBI and KHP shooting in Salina on Friday night has succumbed to his injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says both men that sustained injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Friday night in Salina were transported via EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the KBI, Kalun Purucker, 29, of Topeka, died from his injures on Oct. 9 in the hospital.

KBI said the other injured party is a 20-year-old male from Lindsborg and remains hospitalized but is now stable with non-life-threatening injuries. It said he will not be named unless or until he is arrested or charged with a crime related to the incident.

According to the Bureau, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720.

KBI said at the end of the investigation the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office will present its findings to the Saline County Attorney for review and determination.

