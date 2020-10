TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A house fire in North Topeka resulted in no injuries.

The Topeka Fire Department says it was dispatched to a fire in the 1200 block of NW Harrison St. around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to TFD, no one was injured in the fire.

