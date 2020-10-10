Shawnee Co. Elections helping from inside the library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Election Office has a voter registration drive available at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

People can head down to the library and make sure their credentials are correct for the general election coming up on November 3.

“We’re here if they want to register to vote, re-register to vote if they moved or gotten married or whatever,” said Robert Benaka, a representative from the Shawnee Co. Election Office. “We’re here to take care of that for them and we let them know starting on October 19th they can go to the election office and advance vote from 8 am to 7 pm.”

Benaka and other election officials want Kansans to know the importance of the general election along with answering questions about mail-in voting, advanced voting and polling locations across the county.

“It’s every person’s duty to make sure that they are registered to vote. To exercise your constitutional right to vote for whoever you want to represent you in the elected offices and everybody that’s of age can do that,” he said. “We’d be more than willing to help answer your questions the best we can and to come out and vote. Everybody needs to vote.”

Election officials will be available in the lobby tomorrow, on Sunday, October 11 from noon to 5 p.m.

You can check your registration status -- and see a sample ballot: here

