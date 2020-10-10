Advertisement

Scranton man arrested after battery victim speaks at hospital

Tommy Lee Marshall was arrested in relation to a battery in Scranton, Kan.
Tommy Lee Marshall was arrested in relation to a battery in Scranton, Kan.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a Scranton man was arrested after investigators spoke to a victim of battery in the hospital.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 9, it was contacted by a local hospital regarding a patient that was receiving care due to a batter that happened in the Scranton area. It said an investigator was sent to the hospital to speak to the victim.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just before noon, Scranton Police officers observed the suspect from the battery driving around Scranton. It said officers made contact with the suspect and detained him.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tommy Lee Marshall, 37, homeless, was arrested by deputies and transported to the Osage Co. Jail. It said Marshall was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal damage, criminal restraint and a Shawnee County Warrant. It said he is being held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond on Osage County charges and a $1,000 cash or surety bond on the Shawnee Co. warrant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, formal charges will be submitted to the Osage County Attorney’s Office. It said it was also assisted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A local family finds creative ways to celebrate a special birthday

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

KBI, KHP officer involved shooting in Salina

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Salina.

News

KU alumnus sky-dives for ROTC recruitment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas Army ROTC alumnus is sky-diving to recruit students.

News

USDA awards $10 million to SNAP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $10 million to the SNAP program.

Latest News

News

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas awarded funds from Shawnee Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is addressing critical childcare needs in the county by awarding funds to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Coronavirus

Holton sends elementary school back to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Elementary schools in Holton USD 336 are taking a step back to remote learning due to low staff numbers.

News

Omni Circle Group holds Voter Registration Bash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Omni Circle Group is holding a Voter Registration Bash in Hillcrest Community Center.

News

Kansas Judicial Branch awarded $3.52 million in COVID-19 relief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Judicial Branch has been awarded $3.52 million in state grants for pandemic related expenses.

News

Over 100 face masks donated to Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Brown County woman with a heart of gold stopped by the Sheriff’s Office to donate over 100 handmade face masks.

News

Topeka City Councilman clears confusion on city’s plumbing code change

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A Topeka City Council member spoke out Friday about confusion on a change to the city’s plumbing code.