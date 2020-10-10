Scranton man arrested after battery victim speaks at hospital

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a Scranton man was arrested after investigators spoke to a victim of battery in the hospital.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 9, it was contacted by a local hospital regarding a patient that was receiving care due to a batter that happened in the Scranton area. It said an investigator was sent to the hospital to speak to the victim.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just before noon, Scranton Police officers observed the suspect from the battery driving around Scranton. It said officers made contact with the suspect and detained him.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tommy Lee Marshall, 37, homeless, was arrested by deputies and transported to the Osage Co. Jail. It said Marshall was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal damage, criminal restraint and a Shawnee County Warrant. It said he is being held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond on Osage County charges and a $1,000 cash or surety bond on the Shawnee Co. warrant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, formal charges will be submitted to the Osage County Attorney’s Office. It said it was also assisted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

