Saturday forecast: A mild weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will remain in the 80s this weekend before a cold front brings more seasonal temperatures on Monday.

The cold front Sunday night will not only bring a chance of rain but bring strong winds with gusts 30-35 mph before the winds diminish less than 20 mph gusts on Monday. Unfortunately not everyone will get rain Sunday night, the highest chance of rain is north of I-70 meaning areas south of I-70 will get little if any rain at all. It also is our only chance of rain despite a cold front later in the work week.

There does remain uncertainty on how cool the temperatures get behind the cold front Wednesday night so make sure to check back each day for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Morning fog with mostly sunny skies especially after 1pm. Highs will depend on how quickly the clouds dissipate. Right now will keep it in the low-mid 80s but if some areas get more sun highs closer to 86-88 can’t be ruled out. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 60°. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds will be increasing by the afternoon with south winds gusting around 30 mph.

The cold front may increase winds Sunday night up to 40 mph for a brief period of time (~1-2 hours) but in general winds will gust up to 30 mph through the night as the winds shift to the northwest. Scattered showers will also move through Sunday night moving into Missouri by sunrise.

By Monday other than a few clouds early it’ll be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

A gradual warm-up will occur through mid-week where Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, upper 70s-low 80s, before another cold front Wednesday night will bring highs in the 60s to end the week.

Taking Action:

No immediate action required, check back everyday for updates to the forecast

