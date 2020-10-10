Advertisement

KBI, KHP officer involved shooting in Salina

(MGN image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Salina.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Kansas Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting following a traffic stop.

KBI said agents were trying to locate a male who was believed to be connected to a case and had arrest warrants. It said they requested help from KHP troopers to locate the subject.

According to the Bureau, the man was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. It said around 3:55 p.m. agents and a trooper stopped a car near Choctaw and Cherokee in Salina. It said the driver stopped and approached the car and officers took gunfire from occupants in the vehicle. It said two KBI agents and a KHP trooper returned fire hitting two male subjects.

The Bureau said life-saving measures were attempted at the scene and both subjects were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. It said no agents or troopers were injured in the incident.

According to the KBI, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the incident.

