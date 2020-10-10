Manhattan fire reaches first alarm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Manhattan Fire Department was called to a house fire that reportedly reached first alarm before being extinguished.

The Manhattan Fire Department said at 10:58 a.m. on Saturday, it was dispatched to 2411 Brook Lane for reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a one-story house with fire coming from the garage. They said they conducted a search and removed two pets from the home. They said all other occupants had exited the structure before their arrival.

MFD said the fire reached the first alarm before it was contained within 10 minutes.

According to the department, one pet was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

MFD said the one-story home was occupied at the time of the fire and the estimated loss is $25,000 in contents and $60,000 to the home.

Currently, MFD said investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

