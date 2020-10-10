Advertisement

KU partners with Douglas Co. for Civic Engagement Office Hours

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas and Douglas County have partnered to offer Civic Engagement Office Hours to students.

The University of Kansas says it will offer weekly Civic Engagement Office Hours, in partnership with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office, leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

KU said the project is led by The Commons, the Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity, the Center for Service Learning, KU Libraries and the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications. It said the hours will offer a reliable and regular space for questions about the election.

“The strength of our democracy is evidenced by our collective participation in voting and other civic processes,” said Jomella Watson-Thompson, director of the Center for Service Learning. “In the 2016 presidential election, the voting rate for KU students was 51 percent. It is critical that college students feel empowered by their vote, which is evidenced through full participation in the process from registering to voting a ballot.”

According to KU, in the spring of 2020, the Center for Service Learning, Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity and The Commons developed the Educate & Act Seres, connecting research at the university with civic engagement opportunities and processes. It said the events have occurred on the first Tuesday of the month, leading ultimately to Election Day in November. It said topics have included the Census, the voting process, voting from the margins and the feminist agenda.

KU said on Friday, Oct. 9, it launched the Voter Education Office Hours with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office.

“This is a natural extension of the Educate & Act series, which welcomes questions from students and community members alike, about how to participate in democracy,” said Emily Ryan, director of The Commons. “Observing that a lot of processes look different in the face of the pandemic, we wanted to offer a platform to anyone with questions about voting protocol.”

According to the school, the sessions are intended as drop-in opportunities for clarifying information or finding reliable resources to share.

“This year, it is extremely important that accurate information is available to voters,” said Jamie Shew, county clerk and election officer. “Our office is pleased to partner with these organizations in this educational effort.”

KU said events are hosted via Zoom and can be accessed here.

