KU builds awareness with Indigenous Peoples’ Day activities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, Oct. 12.

The University of Kansas says several organizations and offices have collaborated to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day through a program that features a renowned Cherokee Nation scholar reflecting on the representation of Native cultures on college campuses.

KU said “Representations Matter: Serving Native Students in Higher Education,” featuring Adrienne Keene, of the Cherokee Nation, will be a Zoom program on Monday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. It said the program is free to attend, however, registration is required.

According to KU, Keene, assistant professor of American studies and ethnic studies at Brown University, will discuss the experience of Native students in higher education, building on her own experiences at Stanford University dealing with mascots and misrepresentation, while also providing context and statistics about the invisibility of Native students in college spaces.

KU said Keene is a Native scholar, writer, blogger and activist working to reframe how the world sees contemporary Native cultures. It said she is the author of Native Appropriations, a blog that discusses cultural appropriation and stereotypes of Native peoples in fashion, film, music and other forms of pop culture.

According to the university, Keene’s research focuses on college access, transition and persistence for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students, like the role of pre-college access programs. Additionally, it said she examines representations of Native peoples in popular culture, Native cultural appropriation in fashion and design and the ways that Indigenous peoples are using the internet, social media and new media to challenge misrepresentations and create new and innovative spaces for art and activism.

KU said Keene earned her bachelor’s degree in Native American studies and cultural anthropology for Standford University and her doctorate in culture, communities and education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. It said she has been awarded several honors and fellowships, including the Harvard University Presidential Scholarship, the National Academy of Education Spencer Dissertation Fellowship and the NAEd Spencer Postdoctoral Fellowship.

According to KU, the event is co-sponsored by KU First Nations Student Association; Native Faculty and Staff Council; Indigenous Studies Program; Office of Diversity & Equity; Office of Multicultural Affairs; College of Liberal Arts & Sciences Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; KU Libraries; Spencer Museum of Art; Office of Admissions and Lied Center of Kansas.

KU said in addition to the discussion, the Lied Center is also hosting a private workshop as part of the celebrations. It said the multiday Indigenous Arts Initiative Workshop will run from Oct. 14-17 at the Lied Center. It said the event will host master Indigenous artist Dana Warrington, who will work with 10 local Native artisans on the skill of quilling. It said Warrington is an enrolled member of the Prairie Band of Potawatomi of Kansas and grew up on the Menominee Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin. It said Warrington is a traditional artist and started beading when he was a child. It said he later picked up quillwork.

KU said a partnership between the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, KU Department of Film & Media Studies, the Spencer Museum of Art and the Lied Center and the Indigenous Arts Initiative supports a rotating series of Indigenous art workshops providing Indigenous artists the opportunity to hone their creative skills and expand their professional networks. It said the workshop was made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and will follow all COVID-19 protocols in place at KU.

