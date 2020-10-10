KU alumnus sky-dives for ROTC recruitment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas Army ROTC alumnus is sky-diving to recruit students.

The University of Kansas says retired Maj. Raymond Finch, 64, considered himself lucky to retire from the Army in 1998 having never been ordered to jump out of a perfectly good airplane.

“I’m not a fan of heights,” Finch said.

In August, however, KU said Finch’s son, Lt. Col. John Finch, came home with a good suggestion.

“I think you should jump out of a plane, Dad!” said John Finch.

Finch said he agreed to take part in a Golden Knights aerial demonstration event on Oct. 6.

KU said John Finch, having followed in his father’s footsteps, now commands the University of Kansas Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, which is headquartered on campus in the Military Science Building. It said the Jayhawk Battalion is made up of 86 cadets who, after graduating, will serve as officers in the active, reserve and national guard components of the Army. It said in exchange for their future service, the Army offers comprehensive scholarships to many cadets. It said John Finch took over the program in July.

“When I found out I landed this job, I was ecstatic. I grew up in Lawrence, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to live and serve in a community I care so much about,” said John Finch, who is also a KU professor of military science.

According to the university, in August, John Finch learned the program could send one person to jump with the Golden Knights, an aerial demonstration team assigned to the Army’s Recruiting Command in Fort Knox, Kent., and based out of Fort Bragg, N.C. It said the purpose of the event was to develop and maintain relationships between ROTC programs and local communities by providing alumni and local leaders with the experience. It said the Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense sanctioned teams; the other two are the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds.

“I wanted to invite someone whose participation in this event would emphasize KU Army ROTC’s relationship to our local community,” John Finch said. “Maybe I’m biased, but I couldn’t think of a better person to do that than my dad. He graduated from KU ROTC in 1980, served all over the world, from Oklahoma to California, the mountains of Korea to the German Alps, and in the end, he came back to Lawrence. He may not be a local politician or wildly influential around here — although he does have a long-standing presence in KU’s Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies — but he’s a good neighbor, and he loves this town. I’ll consider my tenure at KU a huge success if any of these cadets develop a similar loyalty to Larryville.”

KU said on Oct. 6, John Finch drove his father to the airfield in Butler, Mo.

“John was so excited about it, I felt I couldn’t say no,” Raymond Finch said. “But I have to admit, I didn’t sleep well last night.”

KU said the Golden Knights helped Finch into a banana-yellow jumpsuit and handed him a pair of safety goggles. It said the major stepped into a harness and they cinched it down. It said he was shown to the plane and seated for takeoff.

According to the university, the plane hit an altitude of 12,500 feet and Finch was the first in his chalk to exit the plane. It said the tandem team fell free for a minute before deploying their steerable parachute and finished with a smooth landing on soft grass.

“It all happened so fast, my brain hasn’t processed it yet,” Raymond Finch said upon landing. “I don’t know if it helped with recruiting, but I’m glad I did it.”

