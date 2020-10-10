Kansans among least likely to leave negative reviews

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey shows that Kansans are among the least likely to leave negative reviews.

RealBusinessSavings.com says a recent study it conducted of 5,500 people looked at where in America are the biggest negative reviewers and the response of business owners.

The website found that 35% of Kansans are likely to publish a negative online review if they get poor service or a dud product. It said this is above the national average of 31%. However, 42% of Floridians leave regular negative reviews.

RealBusiness said while anything sold is fair game for criticism, often people are leaving negative reviews just to be unpleasant. It said there is also the added risk of rival businesses trying to undermine competitors using negative reviews.

According to RealBusiness, just over half of Kansas business owners said they would be willing to fight to defend their product or service, while 22% say they would be prepared to sue for defamation if they were on the receiving end of inaccurate web reviews.

RealBusiness said the vast majority of respondents are wary of engaging with the enemy. It said 93% say that they would not be drawn into an online battle, while 23% said they live in fear of a negative review and 37% said they would ignore a negative review.

According to the business insiders, 21% of respondents said they take negative reviews personally. It said 23% have paranoia, suspecting rivals posting negative reviews about them. It said that 24% of businesses take the time to respond to a customer’s review, whether good or bad. It said that 15% of business owners admit to apologizing for a negative review that was not their fault.

“Interacting with your customers online will help your business achieve a greater online presence, especially in a time where we are so reliant on online reviews to determine where we spend our hard-earned cash,” says Mark Hallam for RealBusinessSavings.com. “As a consumer, however, it’s only fair to ensure your reviews and ratings are factual and beneficial to other customers in a way that does not defame the business or service.”

RealBusiness said it is giving the following tips to help businesses deal with negative reviews:

Respond Promptly - RealBusiness said it is always better to respond and as quickly as you. It said to keep a cool head and apologize where necessary and/or offer some form of compensation if possible. It said customers need to know they are being listened to and potential future customers will want to see that feedback is being taken on board. Take Ownership - RealBusiness said don’t take it personally! It said to try to look at the feedback with a rational head and admit when something was wrong. It said it is also fine to politely explain if you feel that the complaint is unfounded. Look for patterns in the feedback - RealBusiness said don’t overthink every bit of negative feedback you get. It said to try to take a step back and look at any common themes in the feedback you get and take action on this. It said if you react negatively to every piece of feedback, it can be detrimental to your business. Take Action - RealBusiness said if a negative review has led to you taking action to resolve the problem or improve your service then go back and let the customer know. It said you want to make it clear you listen and take action where necessary. Ask for a Second Chance! - RealBusiness said don’t be afraid to go back to the customer and ask for another chance. It said if you have invited them back to try your service or product again, or fixed the issue they were complaining about, ask them if they can change their review.

For more information on the study, click here.

