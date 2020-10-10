Advertisement

K-State research could have use in robotics, smart devices

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A K-State Engineering professor’s National Science Foundation-funded research could be improving robotics and smart devices.

Kansas State University says the National Science Foundation has awarded Raj Kumar Pal, assistant professor in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, over $300,000 for his research, “Toward mechanical resonators with zero leakage using elastic meta-structures.”

According to K-State, the three-year grant will support research to generate new knowledge around mechanical resonators - structures that vibrate at specific frequencies and find widespread application across multiple-length scales. It said examples include communication devices, vibration isolators and energy harvesting.

“Existing resonators suffer from intrinsic limitations due to leakage of energy into the surrounding structure, thus offering limited or no means to release energy at will,” Pal said. “This research will introduce and investigate a class of artificially engineered structures or meta-structures to overcome these limitations.”

K-State said the results of Pal’s work will open avenues for elastic wave-based signal processing with potential applications in robotics and Internet of Things devices.

“It will also allow us to train graduate students at K-State on cutting-edge research in meta-structures,” Pal said. “The accompanying summer research and outreach activities for undergraduates will increase awareness of this emerging area of study among both current and prospective K-State students.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka fire results in no injuries

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A house fire in North Topeka resulted in no injuries.

News

Manhattan fire reaches first alarm

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Manhattan Fire Department was called to a house fire that reportedly reached first alarm before being extinguished.

News

KU partners with Douglas Co. for Civic Engagement Office Hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas and Douglas County have partnered to offer Civic Engagement Office Hours to students.

News

USDA helps Kansas ag producers develop new products, expand business lines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is investing over $411,000 to help Kansas agricultural producers develop new products and expand their business lines.

Latest News

News

15% of Kansans believe driving while intoxicated is not a criminal offense study shows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that 15% of Kansans believe driving under the influence is not a criminal offense.

News

K-State Livestock Services renovations increase safety, new technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Renovations at the Kansas State University Livestock Services have increased safety and new technology usage.

News

KU builds awareness with Indigenous Peoples’ Day activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, Oct. 12.

News

USDA streamlines process to invest in Rural America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
It is now easier for Private Lenders to invest in Rural America.

News

Kansans among least likely to leave negative reviews

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent survey shows that Kansans are among the least likely to leave negative reviews.

News

K-State awarded $350K for pollution prevention programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University pollution prevention programs will see an infusion of cash from the Environmental Protection Agency.