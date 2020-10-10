K-State Livestock Services renovations increase safety, new technology

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Renovations at the Kansas State University Livestock Services have increased safety and new technology usage.

Kansas State University says the Livestock Services' handling and treatment area in its Veterinary Health Center recently underwent significant renovations and is now open to new patients.

According to Matt Miesner , section head and clinical professor in Livestock Services at the Veterinary Health Center , the improvements came from a structural repair need, but also to ensure standards of modern, safe, efficient and low-stress animal handling methods. He said the changes will help clients, clinicians and veterinary students.

“We will be able to process more patients more safely and efficiently, and students will have the opportunity to see more cases safely and experience multiple handling methods recommended by leading experts in the cattle industry,” Miesner said. “Clients should see an efficient, safe and modern service for their animals.”

K-State said upgrades include:

New drive-thru unloading feature to improve patient drop-off and pickup.

Holding pens, alleyways, sweep and bud tub handling of cattle to improve output and safer movement of patients.

A new tilt chute provides increased versatility to examine a variety of large animal patients that present for lameness.

An upgraded obstetrics handling area will improve services provided for pregnancy-related disorders.

“It is our mission to meet the highest accreditation compliance standards,” said Elizabeth Davis, interim director for the Veterinary Health Center. “With this aim in mind, we planned for structural and equipment upgrades to provide optimal patient care and teaching space. We are pleased to have these upgrades complete which will allow us to provide high-quality large animal patient care in a contemporary facility.”

According to the university, the team began brainstorming ideas through careful design they developed plans that would be ideally suited for Veterinary Health Center clientele and their livestock. It said the project broke ground in February and was finished in six months. It said during this time, clients delivered patients to an alternate receiving area.

Miesner said Livestock Services is grateful to clients for their patience through the renovation process and looks forward to providing services in its newly renovated facility.

K-State said Merck Animal Health and Veterinary Health Center made the renovations possible.

To schedule an appointment, call 785-532-5700.

To learn more about Livestock Services, click here.

