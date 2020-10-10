K-State introduces online Master of Accountancy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Master of Accountancy students now have a new avenue of learning.

Kansas State University says it launched for the 2020 fall semester an online Master of Accountancy program.

According to the university, the 30 credit hour program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and certified by the Institute of Management Accountants. It said the course was previously only available in an in-person format.

K-State said the program retains the same rigorous coursework in a variety of topics like accounting analytics, financial statement analysis, business valuation and international and multijurisdictional taxation.

“Now more than ever we are looking for ways to deliver our programs in innovative and online formats,” said Brett Wilkinson, head of the accounting department in the K-State College of Business Administration. “We have a long history of producing Master of Accountancy graduates on campus, and we are excited to continue that tradition from anywhere in the world.”

The university said the online program offers a well-rounded curriculum developed by world-renowned faculty from the College of Business Administration. It said it uses its standard pricing structure and does not require the completion of the graduate school entry exam.

