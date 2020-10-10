K-State awarded $350K for pollution prevention programs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University pollution prevention programs will see an infusion of cash from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Kansas State University says a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention will help continue its Pollution Prevention Insitute partnerships with Kansas companies and governments in pollution prevention efforts, while also providing students with real-world environmental and engineering experience.

K-State said the grant allows the Institute to advance its technical assistance program to Kansas companies through its pollution prevention intern program. It said for the last 15 years, it has matched college engineering and environmental students with businesses looking for more efficient operations as well as reduced pollution and energy usage.

“During the two-year grant cycle, we will assist hundreds of Kansas businesses with pollution prevention recommendations for their operations,” said Lynelle Ladd, pollution prevention specialist at the Pollution Prevention Institute and lead on the grant. “These efforts will reduce water usage, hazardous waste, air emissions and energy use while saving companies thousands of dollars.”

According to the university, the Pollution Prevention Institute is part of its Engineering Extension training and outreach for the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

“The Pollution Prevention Institute’s program work is 100% grant-funded,” said Nancy Larson, co-lead on the project and institute director. “Without this award from EPA, we would not be able to provide the free, expert technical assistance to Kansas companies, or hire experienced environmental staff to provide the assistance or run the program.”

K-State said other collaborators include Arthur Fink, Leena Divakar and Allison Crowther, all pollution prevention specialists in the institute, Trisha Moore, associate professor and Peggy and Gary Edwards Cornerstone teaching scholar in the Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Biology and Agricultural Engineering, and LaVerne Bitsie-Baldwin, director of the Multicultural Engineering Program.

The school said host companies that would like to hire a pollution prevention intern for the summer of 2021 can apply online through Dec. 31. It said students enrolled in and majoring in engineering or environmental science can apply online for an internship through Jan. 31.

