Hot and windy Sunday, much cooler Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures on Sunday will be about 3-5° warmer than Saturday with more wind before a cold front brings more seasonal temperatures Monday.

The cold front Sunday night will come with strong winds (gusts up to 40 mph can’t be ruled out) as well as rain. Unfortunately most of the rain will remain north of I-70 and right now it is looking to be the only chance of rain for the next 8 days. Of course there is another cold front Wednesday night that has a potential for rain but as of now it’s too small of a chance.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows around 60°. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds will be increasing by the afternoon with south winds gusting around 30 mph.

The cold front may increase winds Sunday night up to 40 mph for a brief period of time (~1-2 hours) but in general winds will gust up to 30 mph through the night as the winds shift to the north. Scattered showers will also move through Sunday night moving into Missouri by sunrise so the morning commute will be dry however may still have some wet roads.

By Monday other than a few clouds early it’ll be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

A gradual warm-up will occur through mid-week where Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, upper 70s-low 80s, before another cold front Wednesday night will bring highs in the 60s to end the week.

Taking Action:

No immediate action required, check back everyday for updates to the forecast

