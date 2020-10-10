Holton sends elementary school back to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Elementary schools in Holton USD 336 are taking a step back to remote learning due to low staff numbers.

Holton USD 336 says it is facing major issues with staffing among its elementary schools. It said while it has not had any students contract COVID-19, the issues like with teachers and staff members unable to remain at school due to quarantine and isolation orders.

The District said while students are excellent when it comes to washing hands, keeping masks on and social distancing, the issues stem from not having enough teachers or substitute teachers to cover in-person classes.

According to the District, the substitute teacher pool is small, so covering classes has become almost impossible. It said COVID-19, along with other seasonal illnesses, appointments and other adults in the building being quarantined, has shown it that it is on the verge of being unable to maintain a safe environment.

Holton said before it acts in a chaotic state with no warnings due to being unable to safely have students in the building, it is going to proactively step ahead and implement the following:

Elementary school, K-5, will be moving to remote learning and will return to open session on Monday, Oct. 19, due to low staff numbers.

Middle and High School classes will remain in session, but students needed by parents will be allowed to learn remotely with no barriers.

Preschool will remain in session

Ipads and chargers are being sent home with students.

Students with internet issues requesting packets will be given them

Temporary lunch cards will be given to students

USD 336 said school for the district was scheduled to have a free day on Monday for in-service, so it hopes the proactive approach helps parents to be better prepared as it moves forward. It also said the superintendent will send out more information on Monday regarding details with staff.

According to the district, a hybrid method was considered, but would not solve the staffing issues. It said this allows the elementary school to recoup from quarantine.

