Advertisement

Holton sends elementary school back to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Elementary schools in Holton USD 336 are taking a step back to remote learning due to low staff numbers.

Holton USD 336 says it is facing major issues with staffing among its elementary schools. It said while it has not had any students contract COVID-19, the issues like with teachers and staff members unable to remain at school due to quarantine and isolation orders.

Elementary parents, The elementary School is facing a major issue with staffing. This facility has not had any...

Posted by Holton Public Schools USD 336 on Friday, October 9, 2020

The District said while students are excellent when it comes to washing hands, keeping masks on and social distancing, the issues stem from not having enough teachers or substitute teachers to cover in-person classes.

According to the District, the substitute teacher pool is small, so covering classes has become almost impossible. It said COVID-19, along with other seasonal illnesses, appointments and other adults in the building being quarantined, has shown it that it is on the verge of being unable to maintain a safe environment.

Holton said before it acts in a chaotic state with no warnings due to being unable to safely have students in the building, it is going to proactively step ahead and implement the following:

  • Elementary school, K-5, will be moving to remote learning and will return to open session on Monday, Oct. 19, due to low staff numbers.
  • Middle and High School classes will remain in session, but students needed by parents will be allowed to learn remotely with no barriers.
  • Preschool will remain in session
  • Ipads and chargers are being sent home with students.
  • Students with internet issues requesting packets will be given them
  • Temporary lunch cards will be given to students

USD 336 said school for the district was scheduled to have a free day on Monday for in-service, so it hopes the proactive approach helps parents to be better prepared as it moves forward. It also said the superintendent will send out more information on Monday regarding details with staff.

According to the district, a hybrid method was considered, but would not solve the staffing issues. It said this allows the elementary school to recoup from quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Potential COVID-19 exposures at Repbulic Co. Auction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure opportunity at the Republic County Auction.

News

Douglas Co. follows broader Unified Command structure for COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County is broadening its Unified Command structure to guide the community in the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

News

Top health official: Kansas ‘losing the battle’ on COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department also reported 64 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

News

USD 383 updates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden School District is updating its COVID-19 dashboard for families and students.

Coronavirus

Aruba removed from KDHE travel quarantine list

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Aruba from its travel quarantine list.

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.