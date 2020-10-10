Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas awarded funds from Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is addressing critical childcare needs in the county by awarding funds to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Shawnee County says it has awarded Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas funding to address critical child care needs in the county. It said the financial support helps to ensure child care programs remain open. It said it will provide direct support to 334 licensed child care businesses in the county, serving over 2,000 children. It said the funding will provide grants directly to child care businesses in the county to help with professional development for the child care workforce focusing on business planning and sustainability.

According to the County, Child Care Aware will also offer extra help to families with complex child care situations because of COVID-19. It said many families have seen work hours changed or reduced, increasing the need for flexible child care arrangements. It said the funds will provide additional support through the enhanced referral process to families in Shawnee Co.

“Child Care Aware staff will conduct an intake with the family to gather information about their child care needs and generate the referral listing.” Executive Director, Reva Wywadis said. “Staff will dedicate additional time, contacting each provider on the referral list to share information about the family’s needs and determine whether the program has an opening to accommodate the child needing care. This will help narrow the search to only programs that meet their criteria and have a current opening for the child, saving the family valuable time choosing child care that meets the unique needs of their family.”

For more information or to access the free service, call 785-357-5171 and press option 1 to be connected to a specialist.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.