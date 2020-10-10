Advertisement

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas awarded funds from Shawnee Co.

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is addressing critical childcare needs in the county by awarding funds to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Shawnee County says it has awarded Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas funding to address critical child care needs in the county. It said the financial support helps to ensure child care programs remain open. It said it will provide direct support to 334 licensed child care businesses in the county, serving over 2,000 children. It said the funding will provide grants directly to child care businesses in the county to help with professional development for the child care workforce focusing on business planning and sustainability.

According to the County, Child Care Aware will also offer extra help to families with complex child care situations because of COVID-19. It said many families have seen work hours changed or reduced, increasing the need for flexible child care arrangements. It said the funds will provide additional support through the enhanced referral process to families in Shawnee Co.

“Child Care Aware staff will conduct an intake with the family to gather information about their child care needs and generate the referral listing.” Executive Director, Reva Wywadis said. “Staff will dedicate additional time, contacting each provider on the referral list to share information about the family’s needs and determine whether the program has an opening to accommodate the child needing care. This will help narrow the search to only programs that meet their criteria and have a current opening for the child, saving the family valuable time choosing child care that meets the unique needs of their family.”

For more information or to access the free service, call 785-357-5171 and press option 1 to be connected to a specialist.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Holton sends elementary school back to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Elementary schools in Holton USD 336 are taking a step back to remote learning due to low staff numbers.

News

Omni Circle Group holds Voter Registration Bash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Omni Circle Group is holding a Voter Registration Bash in Hillcrest Community Center.

News

Kansas Judicial Branch awarded $3.52 million in COVID-19 relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Judicial Branch has been awarded $3.52 million in state grants for pandemic related expenses.

News

Over 100 face masks donated to Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Brown County woman with a heart of gold stopped by the Sheriff’s Office to donate over 100 handmade face masks.

Latest News

News

Topeka City Councilman clears confusion on city’s plumbing code change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A Topeka City Council member spoke out Friday about confusion on a change to the city’s plumbing code.

News

UPDATE: 2 dead in Manhattan shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
RCPD has received reports of shots fired in Manhattan.

News

AG Schmidt: Second Amendment protects constitutional right

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is fighting for Americans to be able to keep their Second Amendment rights.

News

Library art exhibit captures life in the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A new art exhibit inside the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is capturing a moment in time.

News

VAEK introduces new travel reimbursement system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new travel reimbursement system may benefit veterans and beneficiaries.

News

KDOT selects new Bureau Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has chosen Bob Henthorne as its new Bureau Chief.