Advertisement

Chiefs Strength and Conditioning Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet has the name Breonna Taylor typed on it before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
A Kansas City Chiefs helmet has the name Breonna Taylor typed on it before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports: The Kansas City Chiefs Strength and Conditioning coach tests positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

His tweet said there are no new positive tests for the Tennessee Titans nor the New England Patriots but there are two new positive tests: one from the Chicago Bears and one from Kansas City.

He said contact tracing ongoing as of now.

This is the second positive COVID-19 case since the season began for the Chiefs. The first was practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu ahead of their Week 4 game against the Patriots. He still remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Washburn Rural runs away with City Cross Country Championship

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Washburn Rural wins both the boys and girls championships at the City Cross Country meet at Hummer Park.

Sports

Week 6 Play of the Week: Desmond Purnell touchdown run

Updated: 13 hours ago
Our Week 6 Play of the Week goes to Desmond Purnell's touchdown run against Santa Fe Trail.

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 (OT)

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 OT

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Week 6: Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Seaman 59, Emporia 3

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Week 6: Seaman 59, Emporia 3

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 OT

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Week 6: Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 OT

Sports

KPZ Week 6: Topeka High 20, Junction City 54

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Week 6: Topeka High 20, Junction City 54

Sports

Tight-knit Cowan twins lead the charge for Seaman athletics

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Tight-knit Cowan twins lead the charge for Seaman athletics

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Reid and Riley Cowan have the kind of tight bond only twins can have.

Sports

UPDATE: WSU confirms internal investigation, Gregg Marshall responds to allegations

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall faces allegations of misconduct that are leading to an internal investigation from Wichita State University, a report published in The Athletic said.