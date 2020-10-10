TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports: The Kansas City Chiefs Strength and Conditioning coach tests positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

His tweet said there are no new positive tests for the Tennessee Titans nor the New England Patriots but there are two new positive tests: one from the Chicago Bears and one from Kansas City.

He said contact tracing ongoing as of now.

This is the second positive COVID-19 case since the season began for the Chiefs. The first was practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu ahead of their Week 4 game against the Patriots. He still remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

