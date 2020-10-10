Advertisement

ArtsConnect announces Andy McKee to perform at Arty Awards

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arty Awards goers will get a special musical guest for the 2020 virtual celebration.

ArtsConnect says it is excited to announce Andy McKee to its 2020 Arty Awards lineup. It said the guitar superstar and 2020 honoree will be performing in the virtual celebration on Sunday, Oct. 18.

According to the organization, those watching will be treated to a performance following the award presentation. It said McKee will perform live on the Evergy Plaza Stage and audiences at home will be treated to an exclusive online performance.

ArtsConnect said no matter where viewers choose to watch, they will be treated to a celebration of the arts that only happens once a year.

For more information or to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Journal of Sociology honors KU professors

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The American Journal of Sociology is honoring University of Kansas professors.

Forecast

Hot and windy Sunday, much cooler Monday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A cold front Sunday night will bring rain and more fall like temperatures next week

News

Topeka man dies in KBI, KHP shooting in Salina

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One man that was injured in the KBI and KHP shooting in Salina on Friday night has succumbed to his injuries.

News

TPD responds to shots fired in domestic dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is responding to shots fired around the Hillcrest Community Center area.

Latest News

News

Voting Registration at Shawnee Co. Public Library

Updated: 1 hour ago
Voting Registration at Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

News

Topeka fire results in no injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A house fire in North Topeka resulted in no injuries.

News

K-State research could have use in robotics, smart devices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A K-State Engineering professor’s National Science Foundation-funded research could be improving robotics and smart devices.

News

Manhattan fire reaches first alarm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Manhattan Fire Department was called to a house fire that reportedly reached first alarm before being extinguished.

News

KU partners with Douglas Co. for Civic Engagement Office Hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas and Douglas County have partnered to offer Civic Engagement Office Hours to students.

News

USDA helps Kansas ag producers develop new products, expand business lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is investing over $411,000 to help Kansas agricultural producers develop new products and expand their business lines.