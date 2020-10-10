ArtsConnect announces Andy McKee to perform at Arty Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arty Awards goers will get a special musical guest for the 2020 virtual celebration.

ArtsConnect says it is excited to announce Andy McKee to its 2020 Arty Awards lineup. It said the guitar superstar and 2020 honoree will be performing in the virtual celebration on Sunday, Oct. 18.

According to the organization, those watching will be treated to a performance following the award presentation. It said McKee will perform live on the Evergy Plaza Stage and audiences at home will be treated to an exclusive online performance.

ArtsConnect said no matter where viewers choose to watch, they will be treated to a celebration of the arts that only happens once a year.

