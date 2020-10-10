American Journal of Sociology honors KU professors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Journal of Sociology is honoring University of Kansas professors.

The University of Kansas says Argun Saatcioglu, associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and Department of Sociology, and Tom Skrtic, Williamson Family Distinguished Professor of Special Education, have been chosen to receive 2020 Roger V. Gould Prizes from the American Journal of Sociology.

KU said the pair are being honored for their 2019 article, “Categorization by Organizations: Manipulation of Disability Categories in a Racially Desegregated School District." It said the article was chosen because it most closely embodied the qualities that made Goud’s own work in sociology outstanding - theoretically rich, lucidly written and empirically rigorous. It said not only will they be listed in the July issue of AJS as the 2020 winners, Saactioglu and Skrtic will each get a $1,000 award.

“Saatciolgu and Skrtic’s work represents cutting-edge research on organizations and education,” said Rick Ginsberg, dean of the School of Education & Human Sciences. “The prize is appropriate recognition of the high quality of their research.”

According to the University, Saatcioglu joined its facility in 2007, and his research has focused on educational and organizational inequality, educational policy, governance and quantitative methods.

KU said Skrtic joined its faculty in 1976, and his research focuses on organization theory, special education policy and administration and qualitative research and evaluation.

According to the school, the prize winners are usually featured guests at the AJS editors' luncheon at the annual American Sociology Association meetings, but the meetings have been canceled this year due to COVID-19. It said the two will be included on the guestlist for the 2021 meetings in Chicago.

