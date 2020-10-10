A local family finds creative ways to celebrate a special birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local family refused to let the COVID pandemic get in the way of celebrating a special birthday.

Five generations of family members came together to honor Franklin Crawshaw, he turned 100 years old on Friday.

The family refused to let the COVID pandemic get in the way of his big day!

Through the window, was the only way family and friends could wish Franklin Crawshaw happy birthday.

“He’s a hugger, he likes his family, he likes to be with his family, it’s not so much depressing as it is, it hurts that we can’t shower him with the hugs and the kisses,” one of Franklin’s granddaughters, Tammy Gabriel said.

They could not gather inside Plaza West Care Center, but they still found ways to make Franklin feel special.

“The actions just reveal to us, stand outside his window. Let’s gather, let’s wear our masks, let’s keep our social distancing, but lets show him how much he means to us and how much we love him by doing what we’re doing,” Gabriel emphasized.

“You can tell once he realized what was going on, he was happy, he was smiling, and just about waved his hand off. he was happy to see everybody out there,” one of Franklin’s daughters, Linda Crawford said.

Franklin also received a certificate from the Kansas Department of Aging for his century of life.

“All of our lives, grandpa has told us that he was going to live to be 100," Gabriel said. "So from an early age, that has been a goal for all of us to watch our hero make it to 100, to be my age and have my grandfather reach 100 it’s a pretty emotional deal.”

Family members held a zoom party earlier in the day, then headed to Plaza West to continue the celebration.

“We know the time is limited and we needed to get together, we all needed a good laugh and some time together before the end,” Crawford emphasized.

“There is one thing I can do today, it would be to wrap my arms around that man and tell him I love him,” Gabriel added.

Franklin was born near Maple Hill, he and his wife were married for nearly 73 years when she passed.

