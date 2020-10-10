15% of Kansans believe driving while intoxicated is not a criminal offense study shows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that 15% of Kansans believe driving under the influence is not a criminal offense.

iprospectcheck.com, a provider of employment background checks and screening solutions, said it recently conducted a survey of 3,220 drivers across America to see how they view laws concerning driving while intoxicated. It said the survey showed 15% of Kansas drivers believe driving under the influence of alcohol is not a criminal offense, but a civil one.

iprospect said when broken down across the country, drivers in North Dakotans were least convinced as over half of respondents said DUIs are only a civil offense. On the other hand, only 8% of Wyomingites thought this to be true.

The study also showed that only 15% of drivers admit to have knowingly driven while being over the legal alcohol limit.

According to the research, 17% of Kansans admit to having no idea what the legal limit is for drinking and driving. Currently, the limit is a blood alcohol content of 0.08% nationwide. It said in 2018, there were 1,878 people killed in alcohol-related car accidents where drivers had lower than legal alcohol levels between 0,01% and 0.07%.

iprospect said what is reassuring is that 60% of employees said they would report a colleague if they knew they were drinking and driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Lastly, the survey also showed that 16% of respondents think it is more acceptable to drive under the influence of marijuana than alcohol. It said this is interesting considering the recent and rapid development of cannabis usage laws across the U.S.

“Having limited options to socialize in bars and with friends means more Americans are drinking and/or using marijuana at home, which can impair users’ judgment more than usual during these stressful times,” says Matthew J. Rodgers, President of iprospectcheck. “Not having immediate access to a designated driver may increase the temptation to drive while intoxicated. A DUI conviction on your record can have serious and far-reaching consequences. These can be financial, legal, and personal. There can also be professional consequences if you are a commercial driver, or want to be considered for employment opportunities that involve driving a company vehicle or driving on company time.”

