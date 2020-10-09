Advertisement

Woman arrested after SNCO Drug Task Force serves search warrant

Jessica Scott
Jessica Scott(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested after narcotics officers with Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant.

Officers searched a home in the 3400 block of Briarwood Ln. Jessica Scott, 31, was arrested for meth possession.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

