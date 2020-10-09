Advertisement

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

By Carolina Loera
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Susan Page, the moderator from Wednesday night’s' vice presidential debate is a Kansas native, born and raised in Wichita. She is the first print journalist to solo-moderate a presidential debate.

She currently works in the nation’s capital as the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today. Page said Wednesday night’s job was not something she would’ve expected to be a part of.

“I’ve never in a million years would’ve thought I would have moderated a debate like this.” Page said.

Page has interviewed nine presidents in her life, which helped her be prepared for Wednesday. The journey to this point all started at Southeast High School.

“I was the editor of the high school yearbook,” Page said. " I never would’ve dreamed that this would happen to me."

Her job as a moderator in Wednesday night’s debate comes during a crucial time in the country.

“It’s a big election this year, a lot of turmoil in our country,” Page said. " I think a lot of Americans are thinking about what direction they should take, so I felt a big responsibility."

She says for her the most important people involved were the audience.

“I tried to focus on topics that mattered in American daily lives,” Page said. " Not the things that consume us here in Washington. The economy of course, COVID-19, climate change, issues that really animate the public discussion."

Page said even though the debate was less conflictive than the presidential debate, it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to ask questions that were really narrow so they would have to answer," Page said. “That didn’t work as well as I hoped, sometimes they would answer not the question I asked but the question they wish I’d asked.”

In the end, Page said she hopes the debate helped voters as there are many things to consider this election.

“Joe Biden or Donald Trump will break the record for age of a president being elected,” Page said."So look at these two vice-presidential candidates and think, do I feel comfortable seeing them as the president?"

