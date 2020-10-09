Advertisement

VAEK introduces new travel reimbursement system

(Source: KSWO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new travel reimbursement system may benefit veterans and beneficiaries.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas says on Oct. 5, it began using the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from medical appointments.

According to VAEK, the new system allows users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using a secure web-based portal.

“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process making it easier for users,” said Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director and CEO of VA Eastern Kansas. “The BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”

VAEK said the benefits of BTSSS are as follows:

  • Reduces the need for completing hard copy claim submissions in-person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method.
  • Provides an easy to use web-based application that allows you to enter your claim over the internet via AccessVA.
  • Ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features
  • Authenticates the Veteran or Beneficiary by, 1.) VA PIV card; or 2.) A DS Logon Level 2 account.

According to VAEK, as the new system goes live, the need for kiosks will be discontinued, however, in-person and hard copy claims submissions will still be available.

For more information on eligibility, click here.

