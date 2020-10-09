USDA extends Free School Meal Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its Free School Meal Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that it is extending authorization for all schools to offer free meals for students through the 2020-2021 school year. He said the move is meant to allow flexibility in offering in-person or off-site meal programs for students as the U.S. continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The USDA has taken the lead on ensuring that our nation’s children have access to warm, nutritional meals, no matter their schooling situation or the family’s ability to pay,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “As a father, grandfather and physician, I am committed to ensuring that our children, especially those unable to return to the classroom, are provided access to school lunches and provided an opportunity for access to at least one hot meal each day. Since the start of this pandemic, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue has ensured that the USDA and its meal programs were responding to the needs of the schools and communities that it serves, and I applaud this next step in maintaining nutritional support for our most vulnerable.”

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said Secretary Perdue. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school foodservice professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now. I appreciate President Trump for his unwavering commitment to ensuring kids receive the food they need during this pandemic and for supporting USDA in continuing to provide these unprecedented flexibilities.”

Marshall said the announcement build on several previous changes to the program and flexibilities implemented by the department starting in March to make sure schools are able to continue to provide meals for students. He said the USDA previously extended child nutrition waivers through December based on available funding. He said the flexibilities extended on Friday will allow schools and other local programs to continue to leverage the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option to provide free meals to all children on-site at schools or at meal sites in the community.

