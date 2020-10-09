Tight-knit Cowan twins lead the charge for Seaman athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reid and Riley Cowan have the kind of tight bond only twins can have.

“My parents said when they listened to our baby monitor when we shared a room when we were really little, they’d always just hear us giggling and always laughing and talking and stuff," Reid said. "Even when we couldn’t talk, we’d always be like having baby conversations and stuff.”

Riley, a soccer and basketball standout for Seaman , is committed to play soccer at Emporia State.

Reid is starting quarterback for the Vikings and also plays basketball. He hopes to play football at the next level.

Whenever one of the members of the star-athlete senior duo is shining on the field of the court, the other isn’t far away.

“I have not missed again since my freshman year,” Riley said. “I’m very loud. Very.”

I’m not a loud cheerer unless we’re at her club games, then I cheer really loud just to embarrass her," Reid said.

The pair’s senior year has looked much different than they envisioned it with part-time remote classes, face masks, and the cancellation of events.

But just like every obstacle, every game, and every milestone along the way, they’re doing it with their best friend in their corner.

“He’s definitely my best friend, like having a built-in best friend," Riley said.

“Yeah," Reid echoed. "A twin is a built in best friend.”

