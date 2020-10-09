Thursday night forecast: Another warm dry day on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Friday : Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

Saturday may have some areas of fog in the morning due to low level moisture moving in from Hurricane Delta and depending how quickly clouds dissipate will depend on how warm it’ll get. Think it’ll be cooler than Friday and highs in the 80s but low 80s or mid 80s is the uncertainty.

With sunshine, Sunday highs will be in the 80s before cooling down in the 70s and even 60s possible next week.

With low confidence on the weather pattern especially for next week, keep checking back each day for updates.

