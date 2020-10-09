Supreme Court hears cases on driver’s license suspensions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court heard two cases regarding the suspension of driver’s licenses after driving under the influence.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in two cases that arose from administrative driver’s license suspension proceedings following a driver’s arrest for driving under the influence, it held statutory amendments enacted in 2016 now allow courts to consider constitutional claims during the administrative proceedings and set aside a license suspension if the arrest was unlawful.

The Court said in Jarvis v. Kansas Department of Revenue, the district court set aside the license suspension after it found that the arresting officer lacked reasonable suspicion to make the arrest. It said it held the 2016 amendments to K.S.A. 2019 Supp. 8-1020 now allow district courts to consider whether the arrest was constitutional and to provide a remedy if a constitutional violation is found.

According to the Court, in Whigham v. Kansas Department of Revenue, the district court refused to consider whether the arrest was constitutional. It said Based on Jarvis, it held district courts now have the authority to consider the constitutionality of the arrest, and that in Whigham’s case it was error for the district court to refuse to consider the issue. It said the case was remanded to the district court to consider the lawfulness of the law enforcement encounter.

