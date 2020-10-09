Shawnee Co. to see asphalt resurfacing on K-4

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Asphalt surfacing on K-4 in Shawnee County will begin on October 14.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says an asphalt surfacing and pavement patching project on K-4 in Shawnee County will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.

KDOT said work will happen during daylight hours on K-4 from eastbound I-70 east, to a quarter of a mile north of the U.S. 40 junction. It said the project is expected to be complete by the end of November.

According to KDOT, traffic will be controlled using daily lane closures in the work zone and ramp closures when needed. It said drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said Bettis Asphalt and Construction Inc. of Topeka is the contractor on the almost $1.8 million project.

KDOT said it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on KDOT projects, click here.

