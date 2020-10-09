Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to see asphalt resurfacing on K-4

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Asphalt surfacing on K-4 in Shawnee County will begin on October 14.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says an asphalt surfacing and pavement patching project on K-4 in Shawnee County will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.

KDOT said work will happen during daylight hours on K-4 from eastbound I-70 east, to a quarter of a mile north of the U.S. 40 junction. It said the project is expected to be complete by the end of November.

According to KDOT, traffic will be controlled using daily lane closures in the work zone and ramp closures when needed. It said drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said Bettis Asphalt and Construction Inc. of Topeka is the contractor on the almost $1.8 million project.

KDOT said it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on KDOT projects, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court hears cases on driver’s license suspensions

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court heard two cases regarding the suspension of driver’s licenses after driving under the influence.

News

Kansas boards, commissions see new appointments

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

News

KDHE gets $3.1 million to fight overdoses

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been awarded $3.1 million to fight overdoses in the State of Kansas.

News

USDA extends Free School Meal Program

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its Free School Meal Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

250 Kansas crime victims receive support from State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas victims of crime have been awarded financial assistance from the State.

News

KBI identifies remains found in Crawford Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a skeleton found in Crawford County.

News

Douglas Co. follows broader Unified Command structure for COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County is broadening its Unified Command structure to guide the community in the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

News

Dry weather to blame for 8 Topeka water main breaks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Reports of eight water main breaks were made to the City of Topeka on Thursday and dry weather mixed with inconsistent temperatures is to blame.

Sports

Tight-knit Cowan twins lead the charge for Seaman athletics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Reid and Riley Cowan have the kind of tight bond only twins can have.

News

Top health official: Kansas ‘losing the battle’ on COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department also reported 64 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.