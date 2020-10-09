Shawnee Co. Elections Office holding voter registration drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to register to vote for the November election is October 13.

The Shawnee County Elections Office is holding a voter registration drive at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library October 9-11 for those who haven’t registered yet. The drive is happening from 9 am to 5:30 pm on October 9 and 10 and from noon to 5 pm on October 11.

Early voting in person at the Election Office will start Monday, October 19 from 8 am to 7 pm. The general election is on November 3.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, you can call the Shawnee County Elections Office at 785-251-5900.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.