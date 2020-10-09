Report: Wichita State conducting investigation over allegations of misconduct by Gregg Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall faces allegations of misconduct that are leading to an internal investigation from Wichita State University, a report published in The Athletic says.

The Athletic cites unnamed sources in its article claiming multiple witnesses described abusive behavior from Marshall. The allegations claim Marshall verbally abused players and had a physical confrontation with a former player, as well as a student-athlete from another sport on different occasions.

The Athletic says the former basketball player mentioned in the physical confrontation did not respond for comment. The writers source two other unnamed players who said they witnessed what happened.

The article does claim that via text, Marshall confirmed to The Athletic that the university conducted interviews. The article quotes Marshall’s text saying he is fully participating in the process and looks forward to having it wrapped up.

Eyewitness News is working to contact Wichita State for confirmation on the reported internal investigation.

